Cullman 7-year-old gives miracle to younger brother with sickle cell disease

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Kasseus Coleman, 5, was born with severe sickle cell disease. While treated throughout his early life, he was not cured of the disease. Now, his 7-year-old brother, Azrael, is stepping up after discovering he is a 100% match for blood and bone marrow.

Grandmother Diane Lowe said that her grandson, Kasseus, has had to receive hydroxyrea, or oral chemotherapy, antibiotics and chronic red blood cell transfusions since birth because of the disease. She reached out in an email to let the community know about a miracle.

It was discovered that Azrael was a 100% match for blood and bone marrow and qualified to help his brother with a stem cell transplant. The procedure is planned to take place at the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

A picture of brothers Hannibal Coleman, Azrael Coleman and Kasseus Coleman. The three attend elementary school in Cullman. (Courtesy of Diane Lowe)

“Azrael is our hero,” Lowe said in the email. “It is no less than a miracle that he is a 100% match with Kasseus’s blood and stem cells. In African Americans, this only happens 9% of the time.”

While the miracle came as a blessing to the family, Lowe said that there will be hardships in the days to come.

“My daughter will be working as much as she can to pay their monthly bills, buy food and gas, traveling to and from the hospital to see her son Kasseus and going to counseling,” said Lowe.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family financially. Lowe says that any leftover funds will be donated to research and development for a cure of sickle cell disease. The GoFundMe can be found here.