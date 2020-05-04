Crowds come during first weekend of open beaches in Alabama

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s “safer-at-home” order included Alabama beaches opening back up.

Saturday marked the first weekend in nearly six weeks that Alabamians and visitors could dip their toes in the water and the beaches were definitely packed. However, some rules are in place with the beaches opening up again, such as social distancing and 10 or fewer to a group. There are signs in place for this, narrow areas closed off and officers on hand to enforce the rules. One area we saw some problems for distancing was on the boardwalks with people constantly coming and going.

But even with the crowds, those we spoke with felt the right decision was made and that everything is safe.

“We feel really safe,” said Meda McCray, who owns a home in Orange Beach. “We have three children and we had a good day today and yesterday. We love it. I think it is just good for everybody to get back out in the open air.”

McCray wasn’t the only one who felt this way. The general conscious of those we spoke with were happy to be out. Jason Bowen brought his wife and three kids out for a day on the water.

“It’s pretty packed, but everyone is keeping their distance, so we’re good,” Bowen said.

The next two weeks are crucial on the Alabama beaches because if people do not follow the rules and keep their distance, they could be shutdown again.

