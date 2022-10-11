BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For months, those in the CrossFit community have heard rumors that the CrossFit Games could be moving to Birmingham. So, when the online CrossFit site “Morning Chalk Up” posted that they had gotten confirmation from an anonymous Birmingham city official, the buzz hit a fever pitch.

Ashley Shoemaker nearly made it to the CrossFit Games last year, making it as far as the semi-finals, and says making it to the games in her own backyard would be a dream.

“Getting to sleep in my own bed and have friends and family be able to come watch me compete would be incredible,” Shoemaker said.

Kyle Deneke runs Rebellion CrossFit in downtown Birmingham and sees the prospect of the games coming to Birmingham as a great boost for Birmingham’s image.

“When I have friends who visit, they are always surprised by how cool Birmingham is. So, this will be good for Birmingham,” said Deneke.

Micah Shoemaker is a CrossFit coach and has seen the games in person. He says the games being in Birmingham will expose the city to people from all over the globe.

I reached out to Chris Madigan from The CrossFit Games for an official comment and he said they were not ready to discuss the future of the games.