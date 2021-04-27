Criminal investigation into oil spill underway in Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Northport confirms a federal investigation is underway regarding an oil spill in Tuscaloosa County.

The spill, which is located near Burgess Truck and Equipment Repair, launched an investigation after neighbors began complaining about the incident. Clean-up for the oil spill is now underway.

“I was told it won’t take very long. No definite time frame, to get this cleared up,” Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon said.

Whether the spill was accidental or not has yet to be determined. The liquid that was spilled has also yet to be identified.

“Whether it was intentional or unintentional, I don’t know. Idon’t know the companies name that had the trucks I just know they were parking on the piece of property in question,” Herndon said.

Officials for the city were notified of the spill from s neighbors reporting the smell. many residents expressed frustration over the city’s delay in addressing the matter. Herndon addressed the backlash he city has received over the communication on the incident.

“First of all, this piece of property is not in Northport city limits. Protocol was followed, the property that the spillage is on is under the Northport Fire Department jurisdiction, which is not in city limits. They took proper steps, followed protocol,” he said.

The investigation into the spill is being handled by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).