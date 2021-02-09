CrimeStoppers offering $5,000 reward for information in death of 2-year-old Major Turner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CrimeStoppers of Alabama is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to a suspect’s arrest in the shooting death of 2-year-old Major Turner.

The child was shot and killed Thursday night after an unknown suspect fired shots into their residence. Turner’s mother was also injured in the shooting.

The Birmingham Police Department, along with Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, are asking the public for help as well.

“Let’s get justice to this young baby. Who’s done nothing to no one,” BPD Chief Patrick Smith said.

“Shame on you. The person or people who did this are cowards. They’re punks. This is not a way to solve issues. And when an innocent child is killed, do the right thing,” Woodfin said.

If you have any information on this case, contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.