TALLADEGA, Ala. (WRBL) – There is a $1,000 reward being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of a Talladega man last Thursday.

On March 17, 2022, around 11:37 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots fired near Stephen J. White Boulevard in Talladega.

After arriving at the scene, officers noticed a 2000 Lincoln Navigator located on the roadway close to the wood line.

As officers approached the vehicle, they found the driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics later arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the victim as 25-year-old Oderius Tre’quan Jemison, of Talladega.

The police department asks anyone travelling on Stephen J. White Boulevard between 11:43 p.m. and 11:48 p.m., that may have seen anything related to the murder, to contact the Talladega Police Department Investigation Division at 256-362-4508.

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Jemison is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.