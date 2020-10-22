CrimeStoppers looking to identify man wanted for mail fraud in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — CrimeStoppers is asking the public for assistance in identifying a possible suspect in a mail fraud scheme.

According to CrimeStoppers, the US Postal Inspection Service began an investigation of check fraud and mail theft case at a credit union in Montgomery back in September.

No other details of the case have been released at this time.

If you have any information on this case, contact the USPS at 1-877-876-2455 or CrimeStoppers at 205-215-7867.

