CrimeStoppers looking for man who stole over $17,000 worth of landscaping supplies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — CrimeStoppers is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect who stole more than $17,000 worth of landscaping supplies from a business.

According to CrimeStoppers, a man went to the business, located in the 6400 block of AUM Drive in Montgomery, between Jan. 17 and Feb. 17 and stole equipment. Initial reports say the man forced his way into storage units.

The man also attempted to disable security cameras but before he was able to, the video was able to capture his face.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867).

