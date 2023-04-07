TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Crime is down across the board in Tuscaloosa County and Tuscaloosa city limits. Tuscaloosa Police Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders is calling this a victory.

“As of right now, crime is down in Tuscaloosa, gun crimes are down and that is because we arrest lots of habitual offenders,” Sanders said. “And also, we have a heavy police presence in the community I think plays a big part as to why crimes are down.”

Sheriff Ron Abernathy with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said crimes are also down in the county including theft, assault, robberies, rape, gun violence, breaking and entering, and home burglary.

“The biggest thing is the hard work from the men and women in the sheriff’s office but also our community involvement,” Abernathy said. “Here in Tuscaloosa County, we are going to do everything we can to prosecute you to the fullest, and we will keep you locked in the jail as long as we can.”

The sheriff is reminding the community when you see something, say something and alert police about suspicious activity.