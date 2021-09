House fire on Graymont Avenue in Birmingham. (Courtesy of the Birmingham Fire Department)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters are working to put out a blaze at a home on Graymont Avenue in Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Fire & Rescue, the fire was at a home in the 100 block of Graymont Avenue. No injuries have been reported.

An investigation is being done to uncover the cause of the fire.