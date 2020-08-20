Crews working to clean up dump fire that has burned for months in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews in Jefferson County are now working to clear out a large pile of debris that’s been smoldering since May.

It’s on a piece of private property in the Forestdale community. The cleanup comes just days after county attorneys reached a plea agreement with the person or people responsible for the fire.

This is where Jefferson County is says they’re trying to put out a fire *and remove hazardous debris. the fire has no flames, but leaders these plumes of smoke are evidence one exists, fueled by years of accumulated flammable materials.

County Commission President Pro Tempe Lashunda Scales said the responsible parties pleaded guilty last Friday to three misdemeanors. She said the agreement not only meant crews could start cleanup Saturday but that the owner of this land will pay for it.

“Our legal department at Jefferson County has been very aggressive in terms of how we need to proceed with this particular person or individuals responsible for the fire while making sure those who live there in the area can coexist,” Scales said.

Residents in the area say they’ve watched several of their neighbors move out over the last nearly 90 days. They’ve set up air purifiers to get rid of the overwhelming smell of dirty smoke, but they say some days, it’s nearly unbearable. One homeowner wants to know who will be responsible if there are longterm health effects.

“We may have lingering health issues we don’t even know about,” resident Eric Williams said. “It may be two months from now, it may be a year from now, it may be two years from now, so what’s going to happen then if we find out we caught something in 2025 that happened in 2019 that we didn’t know about?”

Attempts to reach the property owner at their home were not successful at deadline.

Scales said the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has been actively engaged through the entire process. She said those responsible are also facing a civil lawsuit.

LATEST POSTS