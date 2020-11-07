Crews work to repair major water main break

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham waterworks board is working to repair a major water main break in Homewood.

A large 42-inch main break, directly across from Hardee’s on Oxmoor road, erupted yesterday and is causing water to come up from the ground.

B.W.W crews are working to fix this problem as soon as possible. Cbs 42 spoke to a man who owns an auto service near the main break.

Trent Hatfield, the owner of Hatfield Auto Service said, “Oh absolutely it will affect my business. We will be here Monday. It has not gotten into the shop, it has not gotten into the store, so i’m blessed about that.”

Crews say they are also working with local authorities to ensure safety for those in and around the area.

