Crews work to put out fire at Pine Ridge Apartments in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire crews are currently working the scene of a large fire at the Pine Ridge Apartments complex in Gadsden.

Law enforcement are urging people to avoid West Air Depot Road and to keep the area clear for emergency vehicles and first responders. No information has been released about the circumstances surrounding the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

