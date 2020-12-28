Crews work fire at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building at Golden Crest Circle.

The fire was reported before 3 a.m. Monday. Residents were evacuated from the building as the crews fought to put the fire out. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

