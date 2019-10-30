Crews searching for missing 97-year-old man

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police are searching for a missing man.

They are looking for 97-year-old Cecil McAllister. He was last seen Tuesday evening in the 200 block of 70th way NE near Hurricane Creek. His family says he routinely walks five miles each day.

Police and fire crews called off the search Tuesday night. They say they will resume Wednesday morning.

We are working to learn more about the search and get more information from authorities.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

