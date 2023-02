Crews responding to a chemical spill in downtown Birmingham on Feb. 9. (Courtesy Neal Posey)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews are working the scene of a chemical spill in downtown Birmingham.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service’s Hazmat crews are on the scene of a chemical spill that happened on UAB’s campus in the 800 block of 19th Street South. One person reportedly suffered minor burns to the foot and has been treated. No other injuries have been reported.

The spill has reportedly been contained.