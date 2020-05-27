Crews respond to house fire on Cahaba Street

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters spent the first part of Wednesday morning putting out a house fire on Cahaba Street.
The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. There is no word yet on if there are any injuries or how the fire started.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
