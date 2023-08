BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded overnight to a large nightclub fire downtown.

According to Birmingham Fire, fire crews arrived at Luxe Ultra Lounge around 2:55 a.m. to find the nightclub engulfed in flames.

Luxe Ultra Lounge is located at 300 24th Street South.

Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks asked people to avoid 3rd and 4th Avenue South between 23rd and 24th Street as crews continue to extinguish the fire.