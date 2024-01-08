BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews are on standby this evening as a storm is set to pass through the area, bringing strong gusts of wind and rain.

The Jefferson County EMA and Alabama Power say all hands are on deck as they prepare for possible damage. Little Pig Roofing Company spent Monday afternoon preparing for the storm and the possible damage it could cause homes in the area, as they are no strangers to assisting with the clean-up process.

“The timeline on getting people’s homes fixed with catastrophic events can take weeks up till months, and so we just do our best just to come out, and use every available day we can to help people out,” said the owner of Little Pig’s Roofing, Tommy Ford.

With the possibility of winds reaching up to 40 to 50 miles per hour, the potential for fallen trees, power lines and even flying debris is possible with harmful, if not deadly, conditions.

Melissa Sizemore with the Jefferson County EMA says they’re on stand-by, no matter the storm’s severity. They’re reminding people to remain aware of the circumstances this storm may bring.

“Trees may be more opt to fall because of those saturated grounds and be prepared in case of maybe some minor power outages,” Sizemore said.

Although Sizemore says they’re not expecting it to be too severe in central Alabama, staying prepared is a must in the case of a weather emergency. If you are experiencing a power outage, you are encouraged to report it to Alabama Power by texting “out” to 272688.