OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews responded to a call around 1:56 a.m. Tuesday morning regarding a house fire in Oxford.

Upon arrival at 24 Main St., it was confirmed that people were trapped in the house. The Oxford Fire Department were able to rescue an 8-year-old girl, who was taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Two adult males died in the fire. Three others were taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston and have been treated and released.

Fire crews are still on the scene according to Fire Chief Gary Sparks. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.