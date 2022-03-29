SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Forestry Commission is now leading the efforts to control a wildfire that broke out on Saturday in the Stonegate Farms community in Shelby County.

According to the Forestry Commission, the fire is now 580 acres and 90% contained.

The Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR District worked around the clock over the weekend as the fire quickly spread in the Double Oak Mountain area.

“We were able to protect the houses, none of the houses were damaged or anything like that by the fire in this area, no injuries or nothing like that,” Fire Chief Buddy Wilks said.

The Alabama Forestry Commission said ALEA has been doing water drops from a helicopter to help control the flames.

Crews will remain on the ground until the fire is fully contained.