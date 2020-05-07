Crews locate group of moms, 11 children missing in Winston County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A group of moms and 11 children were found in the Sipsey Wilderness after going missing Wednesday afternoon in the Bankhead National Forest.

Crews say they located the group around 5:10 a.m. Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, they were located 8 miles into the forest and about two hours from the trailhead.

Reports say the group started the Thompson Trail Wednesday around 11 a.m.

The youngest of the group was reported to be 18-months-old.

