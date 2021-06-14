Crews clean up overturned 18-wheeler in Cook Springs

COOK SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-wheeler overturned and burst into flames on I-20 early Monday morning.

The Cook Springs Fire Department report they received a call of an overturned 18-wheeler on fire at exit 152 eastbound on I-20 Monday morning. Upon arrival, the cab of the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to put out the fire and have been working to clean the roadway for vehicles. Authorities ask drivers use caution as crews continue to clean. No injuries were reported.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.