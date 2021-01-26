Crews begin search and rescue operation following Fultondale tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews with the Fultondale Fire Department and other volunteers have began a search and rescue operation Tuesday morning to determine if anyone was hurt or trapped under debris following a tornado that swept through the city Monday night.

Fultondale FD Chief Justin McKinzie told CBS 42 that they restarted their search efforts at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“We’re waiting on daylight so we can help get out there and see more of the damaged houses,” McKenzie said. “We have several damaged business as well. The tornado came directly through the middle of our city.”

As of Tuesday morning, there has been a report of only one person who was killed during the tornado along Newcastle Road.

McKinzie said the hardest hit areas were neighborhoods along Carson Road and Newcastle Road.

“From this point, we have several houses that are leveled in that area and that will be one of the priorities that we start with this morning,” he said.

Crews will also be searching the Fultondale Hampton Inn to see if there are any people trapped. The hotel sustained major damage with the majority of the top part of the building destroyed.

McKenzie said the biggest issue with the search will be accessing neighborhoods where trees are down and blocking roads.

“It will take time,” he said.

This is a developing story.