Crews battling fire at Ramsay High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is battling a fire at Ramsay High School Tuesday night.

According to BFRS, crews were notified of the fire just after 10 p.m. and discovered flames and smoke coming from the roof of the gymnasium. As of 11:45 p.m., the fire is contained but BFRS says they will continue to be on the scene for quite some time to investigate the fire and make sure the flames are put out.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.