Scene of a commercial fire at a Birmingham Recycling Center in Avondale (Photo courtesy of Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several fire crews are on the scene of a large commercial building fire in Avondale Wednesday night.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the Birmingham Recycling and Recovery building on 41st Street South is involved in a heavy fire with smoke showing. Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the blaze.

