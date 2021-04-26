1 dead in apartment fire on John Bryan Road, fire still not under control

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) has confirmed that one person has died in an apartment fire Monday afternoon.

BFRS has identified the victim as a 39-year-old man who was found in an upstairs bedroom in one of the apartment units.

The fire is located at Kimbrough Homes in the 2900 block of John Bryan Road SW. BFRS has also confirmed that a woman was trapped inside the building but is now out of the complex.

Seven of the units at the complex have been damaged, three of which are total loses, according to BFRS.

The fire is not under control as of 3:30 p.m.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.