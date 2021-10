BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded to an apartment complex fire at 6 Watertown Circle Sunday afternoon.

According to Chief Jackie Hicks, the fire was being extinguished from the outside. It was a 14-unit apartment building that was damaged from the fire.

Red Cross of Alabama said that disaster teams are working closely with officials to care for the families displaced by the fire.

