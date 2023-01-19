FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders are currently battling three separate house fires in the same Fairfield community.

According to Capt. Jefferson with the Fairfield Fire Department, the call of a three house, fully involved fire at 60th Street Fairfield came in around 3:15 a.m. Two of the houses appeared to be abandoned and the other recently renovated. Firefighters have extinguished one of those fires and are actively working to extinguish the others.

Birmingham and Midfield Fire Departments are providing assistance.

No other information is available. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.