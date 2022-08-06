ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Clair County Sheriff’s Patrol Division and Ashville Patrol Department are investigating a historical landmark fire that occurred Saturday in Ashville.

According to officers, Ashville Fire Department, Steele Fire Department and Shoal Creek Fire Department all arrived at John Looney House on Greensport Rd. to save the landmark.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and State Fire Marshall were also on the scene. If anyone has information, contact investigator Greg Watson at 205-884-3333 or State Fire Marshall Riley Foshee at 334-241-4166.

