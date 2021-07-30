Crews battle early morning house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Half of a Birmingham home was reportedly damaged in an early morning fire on Friday.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue were called to a single house fire on 2nd Avenue South and 64th Street South just after 6 a.m. on Friday. The fire reportedly damaged half of the residence.

Authorities are unsure if the home was unoccupied, since the power was still on at the residence. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

