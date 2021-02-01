Crews battle blaze at Barry’s Furniture

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire crews battled a structure fire at Barry’s Furniture, authorities report.
Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the furniture store Monday evening located at 23930 US-31 in Jemison. Clanton Fire also assisted in extinguishing the fire.
At this time, there is no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.
Check back for updates.
