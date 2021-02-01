Crews battle blaze at Barry’s Furniture

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire crews battled a structure fire at Barry’s Furniture, authorities report.

Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the furniture store Monday evening located at 23930 US-31 in Jemison. Clanton Fire also assisted in extinguishing the fire.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

Check back for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES