Crews battle blaze at Barry’s Furniture

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire crews battled a structure fire at Barry’s Furniture, authorities report.

Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the furniture store Monday evening located at 23930 US-31 in Jemison. Clanton Fire also assisted in extinguishing the fire.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

