15 units damaged in Birmingham apartment fire, no injuries reported

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews are investigating what may have caused an apartment fire in the Center Point neighborhood of Birmingham.

According to the Center Point Fire Department, the fire started on the back side of a second floor apartment on the 90 block of 14th Avenue Northeast in Birmingham.

15 units are reported involved and 12 people are expected to be displaced. One building will be condemned and another may be condemned as well due to smoke and water damage.

No injuries have been reported. No further information has been provided at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

