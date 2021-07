A cow seen running between cars along I-59/20 Eastbound in Tuscaloosa County. (Courtesy Hannah Zark)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, drivers in Tuscaloosa County were treated to an unexpected sight: cows wandering on the interstate.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, lanes along I-20/59 Eastbound at mile marker 93 in Tuscaloosa County were closed around 2:30 p.m. due to cows that had wandered on the road.

@spann sent from my brother in the 20/59 traffic jam near Vance! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z2gqvDwc00 — Hannah Zark (@hannahzark16) July 12, 2021

No information was given on how the cows got loose on the road.