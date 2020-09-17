Cowart Drugs in Calera turns 100

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Cowart Drugs in Calera just turned 100 on Sept. 12. The pharmacy opened back in 1920.

It’s fourth and current owner, Kacie White, who grew up in the town of just under 15,000, said even though the area has grown and evolved, she and her staff keep a small-town mindset.

“We still try to make it a small-town feel,” Kacie White, Owner and Pharmacist at Cowart Drugs said. “We make everybody feel like family and we know them by names.”

White has worked at the drug store on Highway 31 since 2002, but since she took over ownership in 2014, Cowart’s has received national recognition.

She said even though the pharmacy has old bones, the store tries to stay current with their products.

“We still try to keep up to date with what is going on in pharmacy and medicine,” White said. “Just what people are looking toward. A lot of people don’t always look toward medicine for their health needs, they want to do it more natural. That’s why one of the reasons that we started offering the CBD and the vitamins we do.”

A Cowart Drug advertisement for CBD products sold at the pharmacy.

Yolanda McGee has been a customer at Cowart Drugs for over a decade. She said the customer service she gets there is unmatched.

“They go way above the call of duty,” McGee said.

She said when she comes in to pick up her medications, she says she’s greeted by name, gets her pills organized and feels at home.

“My pharmacist – hey, I wouldn’t trade her for nothing in the world,” she said.

And McGee is just one example. White and her staff have made countless connections in Calera.

“We’ve been to people’s weddings, graduations, we are just a big family.”

