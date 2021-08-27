COVID-19 vaccinations increase at DCH’s remote clinic in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials at DCH Health System say they are seeing more cars lining up on Fridays and more people are making appointments to get vaccinated at the drive through COVID-19 remote vaccination clinic.

Pam Marshall was one of 600 who received a Pfizer shot Friday. This was her second dose.

“I am doing it for my family and for my friends, for the people I go to church with, it is important, and I don’t want to be the cause of someone ending up in the hospital,” Marshall said.

Spokesperson Andy North says seeing more people getting the vaccine is exciting. The vaccination clinic is open on Fridays only from 7 a.m. until 5:50 p.m.

“The vaccination numbers have slowly been rising up again today on Friday, we are doing 600, and next Friday so far 250 are scheduled. I would say this is a success so far and we are glad to see that the vaccination numbers are going up,” said North.

Pam Marshall is worried about the Delta variant and wants to do everything she can to protect herself and her family. She had COVID back in October.

“It was kind of a little battle for me deciding what to do, but because of the variant and I did have COVID last October, but what I had is not as bad as what’s going on right now I thought the vaccine was the better way to go,” said Marshall.

DCH Health System is treating 153 inpatients. 34 are in the ICU and 26 are on ventilators.