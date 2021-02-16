COVID-19 vaccination sites expanded to 16 Walmart locations in Birmingham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following news that Walmart stores in the Birmingham area were not initially part of the company’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccine sites, 16 stores in the metro area have now been added to the list.

Last week, it was announced that Walmart and Sam’s Club would be distributing up to 14,000 vaccine doses per week at locations statewide. However, none of these locations were in the Birmingham area.

According to a statement by the Birmingham City Council, Councilor Hunter Williams met with Walmart officials on Monday to discuss the lack of Birmingham locations in the company’s distribution plan.

“My colleagues and I on the Council, along with Mayor Woodfin’s administration, have been committed to finding resources and making them available to our residents over the course of this crisis. I’d like to thank them for these continued efforts on behalf of our residents,” Williams said in the statement.

UAB Hospital has vaccination sites at its hospital, the Hoover Met and Parker High School that are by appointment only.

“Walmart is a name brand that’s recognized in almost every American household,” Williams said. “They are doing everything that they can to maximize their ability to get vaccines to underserved areas that might otherwise have slipped through the cracks. I cannot stress how thankful I am that Walmart was willing to come to the table and immediately recognize the importance of making sure there are locations in the Birmingham metro area helping serve our residents.”

Jefferson County residents should be able to start signing up this week on Walmart’s website.

The Birmingham area locations are as follows: