COVID-19 vaccination event taking place at Bessemer Civic Center

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Civic Center will serve as the site for a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cahaba Medical Care will be administering up to 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Civic Center located at 1130 Ninth Avenue SW.

Those interested in registering for vaccinations during this event are encouraged to register online. Vaccinations are on a first-come, first-serve basis and registration must be completed online. Once all of the slots are filled, the registrations will close for the event, said Cahaba Medical officials.

Those who successfully register will be given a time to attend the event. The vaccinations are open to those 65 and older, those considered essential workers and those with chronic illnesses.