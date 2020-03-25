COVID-19 risk forces Left Hand Soap Co. to close

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa business that makes and sells soap products is now closed as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

Soapy Jones and her husband own the Left Hand Soap Company and made the decision to shut their doors to protect customers and their staff.

“When the Alabama Department of Public Health came out and released their mandates about minimizing the amount of people, and about businesses closing if they were not essential, we went ahead and made the decision for the safety of our families and customers,” Jones said.



Jones and her husband are still making 100 pounds of soap every day but seven of her employees are now temporarily out of work. Jones wants her customers to know they can still order soap on the internet.

“Even though the doors are closed, we are open online and we can do orders for shipping and pick up,” Jones said. “That means you stop by the shop and knock on the door and we will bring the order out to you that way nobody comes in the building and there is six feet on distance.”

The owners of Left Hand Soap Company say the mayor’s office and the Chamber of Commerce are doing what they can to help small businesses like theirs.

“Small business margins are very slim and this is a risky and dangerous time for all of us,” Jones said. “For me its more important that we maintain the safety of everyone.”

Jones says her store has been in the business 21years and she is hoping to re-open in the near future.

If you’re interested in buying sop from Lef Hand Soap, click here.

