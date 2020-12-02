COVID-19 pandemic hurting barbershops, hair salons in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt businesses like hair salons and barbershops. Many in that industry lost jobs after barbershops were forced to shut down many months ago.

But the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama along with Mayor Walt Maddox and the City of Tuscaloosa is working together hoping to turn things around for struggling businesses. Chris Locke says this great news; he cuts hair in Tuscaloosa County at the Northport Barber Shop.

“I appreciate what they’re doing, and I am only hoping for the best for all of us and we are here to serve and we will do all we can do to stay safe and we appreciate anything that’s done to help us move forward,” Locke said.

Jim Page from the Chamber of Commerce says he and Mayor Maddox have been having roundtable meetings with many other industry workers such as bar owners, restaurants and hotel and some civic groups to name a few to discuss how they’ve been impacted by COVID-19 and what they need moving forward that can help them.

“We’ve met with Restaurants and bars and we’ve done salons and barber shops and we met with real estate people to get different perspectives on what’s happening in the local economy,” Page said.

Locke feels encouraged the Chamber of Commerce is wanting to help struggling businesses like his.

“It’s affected a lot of people in lots of different ways and you don’t know how it’s going to affect you,” Locke said. “In our business, it has slowed down quite a bit, and lots of people are afraid to come out.”

The Chamber plans to hold 15-20 more roundtable meetings in weeks to come.