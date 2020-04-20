COVID-19 pandemic creating challenges for both teens and parents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Right now, under normal circumstances, teenagers would be spending a lot of time with their friends.

Instead, they’re being told they can’t, something that can be tough on both them and their parents.

Teenagers have missed out on big events like graduation and the prom due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and that’s leading to a lot of emotions. Dr. Amin Gilani, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Alabama Psychology, said many teens are frustrated, angry and sad right now. He said their parents can help by asking them how they’re feeling and validating those emotions.

“It’s absolutely okay to be angry,” Gilani said. “It’s okay to be sad. It’s okay to be happy once in a while. So you need to validate their emotions and say it’s okay to go through that.”

Parents also can use this experience as a teaching tool to show their teens how to deal with difficult circumstances.

He said he understands teens being upset about not being able to spend time with friends, but he encourages them to connect virtually and to teach others how to do the same. He believes they’ll feel better knowing they’re doing something to help others.

“Right now everybody is using technology. And who knows better about technology than you?” Gilani said. “So when you help other people, I think you will feel more happy, and you will feel that you are contributing to the society.”

Whatever your perspective is on the pandemic, you can help yourself and others by staying positive.

“I think fear is infectious. And I keep saying this, that so is the hope,” Gilani said. “When you talk to somebody, talk about the hope. Give hope to the people.”

Gilani said we’re all struggling right now, but it’s important to focus on the things we can control. He says we’re all in this together, and it’s good to take advantage of the opportunities we have to help others.

