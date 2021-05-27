COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Clinic at Lakeshore Foundation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

Memorial Day
May 31 2021 12:00 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – On Thursday, the Jefferson County Department of Health and The Lakeshore Foundation are hosting a mobile vaccination site.

The Pfizer shot will be administered, this means anyone 12 and older can get the shot. The clinic will run from noon until 6 p.m. No appointment is required.

It will be at The Lakeshore Foundation on 4000 Ridgeway Drive.

Latest posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES