COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Clinic at Lakeshore Foundation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – On Thursday, the Jefferson County Department of Health and The Lakeshore Foundation are hosting a mobile vaccination site.
The Pfizer shot will be administered, this means anyone 12 and older can get the shot. The clinic will run from noon until 6 p.m. No appointment is required.
It will be at The Lakeshore Foundation on 4000 Ridgeway Drive.
