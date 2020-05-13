ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) — About two dozen people have died at an Alabama veterans nursing home because of the new coronavirus.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said Tuesday that 23 deaths from the virus occurred at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. The state-owned facility has a capacity of 150 residents, and 91 have tested positive for the virus.
The agency says a worker at the home wasn’t allowed to enter after testing positive on March 30, and that the first resident tested positive nine days later.
The home has since been decontaminated, and residents who test positive are being isolated.
LATEST POSTS
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 13, 2020
- Paul Manafort released from prison due to virus concerns
- COVID-19 kills 23 people at an Alabama veterans nursing home
- Greater Birmingham Humane Society reopening May 22
- Vigil to be held for man killed in Wylam over the weekend