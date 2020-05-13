COVID-19 kills 23 people at an Alabama veterans nursing home

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) — About two dozen people have died at an Alabama veterans nursing home because of the new coronavirus.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said Tuesday that 23 deaths from the virus occurred at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. The state-owned facility has a capacity of 150 residents, and 91 have tested positive for the virus.

The agency says a worker at the home wasn’t allowed to enter after testing positive on March 30, and that the first resident tested positive nine days later.

The home has since been decontaminated, and residents who test positive are being isolated.

