COVID-19 in custody: Alabama ranks 9th for inmate deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama ranks ninth in the country for the number of COVID-19 deaths per 10,000 inmates.

Advocates say crowded conditions and an aging prison population have merged with lethal results. Thirty-four people– 32 inmates and two staff members– have died from COVID-19. Numbers compiled by The Associated Press and the Marshall Project say that ranks the state ninth in the country for the number of COVID-19 deaths per 10,000 inmates.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said it is going to great lengths to protect inmates and quickly identify and quarantine positive cases.