COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping at DCH Regional Medical Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Hospitalizations continue to drop at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa as more people continue to roll up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

DCH spokesperson Andy North says it’s encouraging to see the number of in-patient cases on the decline.

“It feels great to be where we are right now, currently we have 10 COVID-positive in-patients and five or fewer in ICU and five or fewer on ventilators. So, really good numbers right now and when you think about it last Jan. 19, we were at 199 COVID-positive in-patients so it’s a dramatic difference,” North said.

North says the hospital believes the lower numbers are a result of more patients getting the vaccine shots and wearing a mask.

“I think there have been two main things. People still continue to wear these masks when they are around other people and can’t socially distance themselves. And then the vaccines themselves especially since we started to vaccinate those who are 65 plus,” North said.

North says as of last Friday, 35,000 patients have been vaccinated with a first and second dose of the vaccine. The last time numbers were this low was nearly one year ago. DCH is vaccinating 700 people per day at its remote testing center.