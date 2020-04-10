COVID-19 forcing multiple Northport stores to close

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The COVID-19 emergency has forced a number of businesses in historic downtown Northport to close their doors on Main Street.

Crystal Buck says City Café, Eyecatcher’s, two barbershops, and Kentuck Museum are some that are closed. Buck is the president of the Downtown Merchants Association. Susan Rue is one of the few stores still open, she is the owner of Rhubarb’s Real Living women’s clothing store.

“It kind of slows you down but you just have to stay focused on what you need to do. And sometimes you have to wait on some things. We are trusting that we are going to get through it,” Rue said.

Rhubarb’s Real Living has dropped 30 % of its sales in the past month. Despite the loss Susan Rue is staying optimistic, she is getting creative and has an online site where customers can make purchases then pick up the merchandise at the curbside pick up area. Customers cannot come into her store, however.

“We just launched an online site Wednesday night for online shopping. We are going to take out chances and take this time and grow ourselves and be ready because it’s going to take a lot really,” Rue said.

Some downtown businesses still open include: Marks Mart, Mary’s, Billy’s sports grill, Northport 5&10 and Anders Hardware.

