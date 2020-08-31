COVID-19 forcing Alabama to recruit younger poll workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office is actively recruiting teenagers to work the polls this November amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hope that some of them will want to become permanent pole workers,” Secretary of State John Merrill said.

Merrill is pushing for teens to work the polls this November, it also includes some that even are too young to vote.

“We’re looking forward to seeing a lot more students available and working on November 3,” Merrill said.

Teen workers will include people from ages 16 to 18. The 18-year-olds can be full-fledged poll workers. Those under 18 will not be allowed to handle a ballot and can not determine voters’ eligibility when they come to the precinct.

In 2019, the state passed a law to allow teens to work the polls as interns. During the March 3 primary election, Etowah County had over 60 student poll workers.

The push comes amid the coronavirus pandemic where older poll workers are concerned about their health.

Barbara Caddell with the League of Women Voters says they welcome teens into the process.

“Voting is a habit. And once you get into the habit, you vote even when you’re not thrilled with the people who are running for office, for instance,” Caddell said.

It doesn’t just stop with teenagers. It’s about bringing younger people as a whole into the electoral process, like Talia Smith.

“I’ll go to the polls and work the polls because I noticed that there were a lot of elderly people that were working the polls and they needed some new blood and some help sometimes they get frustrated,” Smith said.

If you are interested in working the polls as a teen you can sign up on the sec. of state’s website by clicking here.

