COVID-19 event cancellations cause Alabama, Lyric theaters to look for other ways to keep the lights on

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With more than 80 events that have been canceled since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at the Alabama Theatre and Lyric Theatre in downtown Birmingham feel they are in danger of closing if money is not found soon.

Cindy Mullins, venue manager for both the Alabama and the Lyric, said the cancellations have led to a $350,000 deficit.

“Now, we’re looking at the most dry period we’ve ever had,” Mullins said. “It’s been since the 80s that we were this dry with events, so now we’re trying to reevaluate and figure out we’re going to make ends meet and keep this beautiful theater going for years to come.”

The theaters are part of Birmingham Landmarks, a non-profit organization and rely on events for income. If you’d like to help, you can donate on the Alabama Theatre’s website at www.alabamatheatre.com.

