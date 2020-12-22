COVID-19 claims 3 more Alabama inmates, total deaths top 50

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Corrections says three more state inmates have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the system’s total number of inmate deaths from the illness to more than 50.

The deaths of 72-year-old Larry Gene Knight; 73-year-old Dennis Guyton and 68-year-old Danny Charles Cunningham brought Alabama’s total number of inmate fatalities from the pandemic to 52.

Department statistics show two employees have died. The largest concentration of inmates sickened by the new coronavirus is at Bibb Correctional Facility, where 163 prisoners and 48 employees have tested positive.