COVID-19 cases reach all-time high at DCH Medical Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — COVID-19 cases at DCH campuses are at an all-time high. As of Monday afternoon, a total of 138 people are at those hospitals receiving care for the Corona-Virus.

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith says the surge in COVID-19 cases is alarming.

“We are concerned we really are, this is the highest we’ve ever seen DCH’s numbers in the last nine months since we started this,” Smith said.

Smith says having so many patients is concerning but he says patients in the Tuscaloosa main hospital, Northport and Fayette hospitals are still getting quality care and the health system is doing everything possible to help everyone who needs medical treatment for the virus.

“But we are concerned, and they are concerned they are still able to manage it and they are still bringing in some traveling nurse positions,” Smith said. “But all we can go off is what DCH tells us.”

Smith says there are 33 patients who are being treated in the ICU and 14 who are on ventilators. Smith, along with DCH officials, are worried that cases could continue to spike as we get closer to the Christmas holiday.

“I think over the next few days we will see higher numbers again due to the effect of Thanksgiving,” Smith said. “We are also concerned about Christmas coming up it’s a big travel day plus with families.”

DCH spokesperson Andy North says the hospitals are making more rooms available for COVID-19 patients. The hospital is also converting a meeting area into a treatment space for observation patients and workers are adding air scrubbers.